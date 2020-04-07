Anderson: Early spring activity marks renewal for outdoors, now on hiatus

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In Minnesota, April never has been the cruelest month. Far from it. Ice is fast disappearing, the ground is warming and mallards, some paired since December, have winged their way north to set up shop and hatch their young.

Greeted by a higher angle of sun, purple martins also are arriving, along with yellow-rumped warblers and ruby-crowned kinglets. Accompanying these, woodcock peent and grouse drum, and with them civilization’s nooks and crannies come alive, and sing.

Even the homebound take notice. My grandmother did. In her last years she stared intently out her window as blue jays, cardinals and woodpeckers bellied up to her bird feeder, their flutterings spellbinding in ways that portended the coming allure of TV.

Being attuned this way to the world around us, and amused by it, is the way we’re wired. And luckiest of all are those who, in this, the fairest of seasons, alert instinctively whenever sandhill cranes bugle from among the clouds, sap drips from willing maples or northern pike crowd into tepid prairie creeks to spawn.

Such is as it always has been.

Until now.