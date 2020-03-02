Analytics support Wolves' claim they aren't tanking

MINNEAPOLIS — Gersson Rosas offered a pointed rebuttal last week to those who say the Wolves are tanking — maybe not losing on purpose, but not doing everything in their power to win — in order to enhance their draft position.

I’ll buy it for a couple of reasons, which we’ll get to in a minute, though there’s this: The Wolves are 7-34 since Dec. 1, the worst record in the NBA during that three-month stretch. If people think Minnesota is tanking instead of just organically that bad, perhaps Rosas should be flattered instead of annoyed.

“I wouldn’t say it gets under my skin, but it’s just disappointing when you don’t have all the facts,” Rosas told the Star Tribune’s Chris Hine of the tanking accusations. “The reality is if individuals knew what was going on behind the scenes, how hard our coaches are working, our players are working — that’s the disappointing part because I think it’s disrespectful to them and what they’re putting in.”

To that end, Rosas is right. The Wolves have stressed systems and process over results all season, and there is a difference between actively trying to lose — you know, like when Mark Madsen shot seven three-pointers in the final game of the 2005-06 Wolves season — and having it be the more or less natural byproduct of rebuilding.