Analytics support Wolves' claim they aren't tanking

MINNEAPOLIS — Gersson Rosas offered a pointed rebuttal last week to those who say the Wolves are tanking — maybe not losing on purpose, but not doing everything in their power to win — in order to enhance their draft position.
I’ll buy it for a couple of reasons, which we’ll get to in a minute, though there’s this: The Wolves are 7-34 since Dec. 1, the worst record in the NBA during that three-month stretch. If people think Minnesota is tanking instead of just organically that bad, perhaps Rosas should be flattered instead of annoyed.
“I wouldn’t say it gets under my skin, but it’s just disappointing when you don’t have all the facts,” Rosas told the Star Tribune’s Chris Hine of the tanking accusations. “The reality is if individuals knew what was going on behind the scenes, how hard our coaches are working, our players are working — that’s the disappointing part because I think it’s disrespectful to them and what they’re putting in.”
To that end, Rosas is right. The Wolves have stressed systems and process over results all season, and there is a difference between actively trying to lose — you know, like when Mark Madsen shot seven three-pointers in the final game of the 2005-06 Wolves season — and having it be the more or less natural byproduct of rebuilding.
And as bad as the Wolves’ overall record is (17-42, third-worst in the NBA), they fare better when taking a deeper look. For example, Basketball Reference tracks a team metric called “Simple Rating System” that takes into account point differential and strength of schedule. The Wolves are actually ahead of eight teams in SRS, including seven of them in the dismal bottom half of the Eastern Conference.
Nobody knows the Wolves’ true motivation this season, and it is true that Minnesota is incentivized to capitalize on this year’s draft after dealing away its 2021 first-round pick as part of the trade that sent out Andrew Wiggins and brought in D’Angelo Russell.
But they pass the test of being simultaneously better than they look and bad enough to lose without trying — at least until they sign Madsen for the rest of the season.
EVAN TURNER
Evan Turner has yet to play or practice with the Timberwolves since he was acquired from Atlanta in the January trade that sent Jeff Teague to the Hawks.
Turner and the Timberwolves have been focusing on buyout negotiations since that deal, but have been unable to come to an agreement.
The deadline for a player who is bought out to then sign with and play for another team in the postseason was Sunday.
So, if that deadline passed, would Turner join the Wolves for the remainder of the season?
Not likely.
"That's not something that we're discussing at the moment as a group," Timberwolves coach Ryan Saunders said. "We're focused on what we have right here."
CRABBE GONE
One player who the Wolves acquired in that same deal who was bought out was Allen Crabbe. Minnesota reached a buyout agreement with him on Saturday.
Crabbe was disappointing during his brief tenure with the Wolves, playing in just nine games and shooting poorly in that span, but Saunders had nothing but good things to say about the veteran Sunday.
"Allen was an unbelievable professional just how he approached everything and came into work and how he was able to work himself into being healthy," Saunders said. "For him to have the ability to have other opportunities could be huge for him."