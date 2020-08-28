Analysis: The NBA restart is about to restart, with purpose

“The last 24 hours would be another 256 pages,” Iguodala said Thursday. “It’s been very interesting.”

There was the refusal to play by the Milwaukee Bucks, something that caught the league — and even the Bucks’ would-be opponent Wednesday, the Orlando Magic — by surprise. That led to two other games being called off, and ultimately a three-hour meeting involving players, coaches and others where some suggested the prudent move would be to end the season.

By Thursday morning, cooler heads prevailed, and players decided to continue the playoffs. Iguodala said players reminded one another of why they decided to reboot this pandemic-interrupted season in the first place — to use the stage of the NBA playoffs as a platform to urge social change. And walking away now, many said, would do much more harm than good.

“It’s bigger than basketball, but the platform is one of the largest platforms on the entire earth and we’ve got to continue to leverage that platform,” Iguodala said. “The reason why we came down here was continuing to shed light on it. And we didn’t want that to be taken away by those who don’t want us to see that mission seen all the way through.”