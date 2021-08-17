Analysis: Beverley trade is defensive upgrade, admission of Wolves blunder

Part of that is perhaps because Beverley’s worth has an intangible quality to it. Part of it, though, is that he doesn’t necessarily move the dial all that much. And part of it is the Wolves gave up two potential rotation players for one year (at $14.3 million) of Beverley.

2. Speaking of which, this deal closes the Culver era in Minnesota with a thud. The No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 draft couldn’t get much traction here. His confidence suffered. Injuries played a role. More than anything, he couldn’t make shots consistently.

Dealing him now is an admission that the pick — the first of Rosas’ tenure — was a major whiff. In a perfect world, you wouldn’t need to trade for Beverley. Culver would be your defensive stopper knocking down 3s. Instead, he’s getting a fresh start.

I also can’t help but notice that Beverley not only isn’t a power forward, but the Wolves traded away a power forward (Hernangomez) in the deal. I still have no idea who their starting “four” is, and they are net-neutral in that market this year (trading Ricky Rubio for Taurean Prince) after Rosas indicated they would be aggressive in their pursuit of an upgrade. Maybe there’s another move yet to come for another veteran. For now, I’m hardly heartbroken about seeing Hernangomez go, but he was useful at a position of need.