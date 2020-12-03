After clutch performance, Vikings need Cousins to keep it up

MINNEAPOLIS — For all the precision and production that Kirk Cousins has displayed with the Minnesota Vikings, the lack of late-game rallies have left them and their fans wanting more from their highly paid and scrutinized quarterback.

Well, Cousins put a big checkmark in the crunch time box in his previous performance. Completing six of seven passes on a 75-yard drive capped by the go-ahead touchdown with 46 seconds left to beat Carolina 28-27 was just what the Vikings (5-6) needed to keep up in the chase for the NFC playoffs.

“To always see Kirk go out there and succeed and silence the critics, it puts a smile on my face each and every week because I see the things he does in practice. I see the type of leader he is. We are glad to have him in this building,” running back Dalvin Cook said.

“The things that are done in the past, I think it tends to carry over with him. I think it goes overlooked the plays he makes. When he plays that lights-out football, people start to be shocked but that’s just the Kirk Cousins I know.”

Those clutch throws were also just what was missing the previous week against Dallas, when Cousins and the Vikings took possession at their 25 with 1:37 remaining down 31-28 and failed to move the chains to take their only loss in five November games.