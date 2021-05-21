ASK A TROOPER: Why a ticket for going in ditch? (copy)

Question: I am moving to Minnesota from Colorado. When do I need to register my vehicle, and will I have to take the driver’s test?

Answer: Once you become a resident of Minnesota, you have up to 60 days to obtain your Minnesota driver’s license and register your vehicle(s).

Below are some of the details from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Driver and Vehicle Services (DVS) on how to do this.

To apply for a Minnesota driver's license, identification card or instruction permit, you may present:

• A Minnesota driver's license or instruction permit

• A state identification card that is current

• A state identification card that is expired for five years or less if it has a photo or one year or less if it does not have a photo.

If you do not have one of the items listed, you must present one primary and one secondary form of identification. The primary document must contain your full legal name (first, middle and last) and the month, day and year of your birth.