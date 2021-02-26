ASK A TROOPER: Front-facing license plates

Question: I bought a vehicle and it does not have anywhere to put the front license plate, do I need to have one on the front of my vehicle?

Answer: Minnesota State Statute (M.S.S.) 169.79 states: “No person shall operate, drive or park a motor vehicle on any roadway unless the vehicle is registered in accordance with the laws of this state and has the license plates or permit confirming that valid registration or operating authority has been obtained.”

Vehicles that are allowed to display only one license plate include motorcycles, a dealer’s vehicle or vehicle in-transit, classic car, collector car or a vehicle that is of model year 1972 or earlier that is not registered as a collector vehicle and is used for general transportation purpose.

License plates must be displayed on the front and rear of the vehicle. They cannot be displayed in the front windshield or rear window. The plates must be securely mounted and displayed horizontally with the identifying numbers and letters visible. License plates issued to vehicles must also display the month of expiration in the lower-left corner of each plate and the year of expiration in the lower right corner of each plate.