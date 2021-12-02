ASK A TROOPER: Discoloration in headlights

Question: I have a question about headlights, it seems that drivers are using their high-beams to compensate for their cloudy headlights. Is this a equipment problem?

Answer: Using high beams to compensate for cloudy headlights is a hazard to oncoming traffic. If your headlights are cloudy it is recommended that you clean them. If they are still cloudy after cleaning them, you may have to replace them. When the driver of a vehicle approaches a vehicle in the oncoming lane, you are required to dim your headlights within a 1,000 feet. When following a vehicle, you are required to dim your lights within 200 feet.