ASK A TROOPER: Can teen driver haul a trailer?

Question: Is there a presentation provided by law enforcement for new teenage drivers? Can a driver, under the age of 18 with a valid permit, tow a trailer in Minnesota?

Answer: A driver who is under the age of 18 with a valid permit or provisional driver’s license may operate a vehicle towing a single trailer as long as they comply with all of the license restrictions and requirements.

If towing a recreational vehicle combination of three, the operator has to be at least 18 years of age. Please keep in mind that this is a Minnesota law and may not be legal if traveling into other states. If you are planning on traveling through other states, check with their officials on their state towing laws.

Teen Driver Safety

The graduated driver’s licensing (GDL) law requires driver education programs to offer a 90 minute class for parents of teens who are in the process of obtaining instruction permits and provisional driver’s licenses. This class provides information regarding teen driving risks, teen driving laws and adult influences on teen driver behaviors.