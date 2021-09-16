ASK A TROOPER: Can extended carriers transport fuel containers?

Question: I see vehicles go by with extended carriers attached to their hitch with several full gas cans. We discuss what could happen if a driver was not paying attention and ran into one such vehicle. How safe can this be? Is there any laws in place that makes this unlawful?

Answer: There is no law against transporting fuel containers on an extended carrier for non-commercial vehicles, although I agree that it could be a very dangerous situation in the case of a crash.

Vehicle fires tend to burn quickly when ignited by an outside source, electrical problem or engine fire. I have investigated rear-end collisions in which the fuel tank was ruptured and gasoline was dispersed at the scene, making it a very dangerous situation. Newer vehicles are designed to keep the fuel from leaking out of the gas tank in the event of a crash by placing the tank in the safest location possible on the vehicle.

Gas cans/tanks that are placed on a cargo type carrier on the rear of a vehicle have little to no protection if they are struck by another vehicle. If this occurs, fuel will most likely spill out of the tanks and potentially cause a fire to both vehicles.

There are laws that pertain to an extended carrier: