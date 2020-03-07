A QB in the draft for the Packers? Aaron Rodgers says bring it on

It was April 2005. Brett Favre had been the Packers starting quarterback for 13 seasons — none of them below .500, 10 of them resulting in playoff berths including the last four, and one of them ending with a Super Bowl title.

Favre was about to enter his age 36 season. Aaron Rodgers slid down to Green Bay’s slot in the first round of the draft at No. 24. And the Packers grabbed him, setting the course for an often successful but also complicated next 15 seasons.

“I’m hopeful that Brett continues to play and play for along time and this guy develops into one of the best backups in the league behind Brett Favre and then when Brett does decide that it’s time, whenever that is, hopefully way down the road, he’ll be ready to go,” Packers head coach Mike Sherman said at the time.

That’s what happened. Sort of.

Favre flirted with retirement often, but played three more season in Green Bay — the last of which, in 2007, ended with an overtime loss in the NFC title game. The Packers decided to make the switch to Rodgers after that season. An ugly breakup ensued, sending Favre to the Jets and ultimately the Vikings. Rodgers led the Packers to another Super Bowl after the 2010 season and has a 113-60-1 record as a starter.