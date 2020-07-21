Police calls for Tuesday, July 21: Goodview man arrested for possession of methamphetamine

Winona County
Monday
10:42 a.m.: Bradley Arnold Quimby, 51, of Goodview was arrested on three outstanding warrants as well as referred to the Winona County Attorney’s Office for third-degree and fifth-degree possession of narcotics. Quimby was located in the 100 block of Main Street in Rollingstone. According to the complaint, police conducted a search of Quimby’s vehicle and found 22 grams of methamphetamine and three pills of a schedule IV substance.
8:15 p.m.: Rollingstone Elementary School reported that a portable toilet had been burned during the weekend.
Winona Police
Monday
9:23 a.m.: An employee at a business located at 30 Liberty St. reported an attempted burglary. According to the complainant, it appeared as if someone had tried to gain entrance into the building by damaging the door.
11:01 a.m.: An employee from Hy-Vee reported that an unidentified and masked female walked out of the store without paying for some items.
11:51 a.m.: Timothy Paul Schmalenberg, 55, of Winona was cited for theft by shoplifting from Hy-Vee.
5:46 p.m.: Three unidentified females were reported to have shoplifted from Target. The same subjects are believed to have shoplifted from Sally Beauty earlier in the day. An estimated value for the stolen property was not given.
Rayshun Boler
Casey Lynn Brand Rislove
Keith Deshawn Curtis
Nicholas John Deppe
Ryan Thomas Feine
Brently Steven Johnson
Eddie Lamorris Jones
Eddie Mayo
Steven Edward Miller
Daeshanae Marquita-Valerie Montgomery
Wade Allen Olson
Osei Owusu
Zane Robert Pederson
Bradley Arnold Quimby
Roberto Catarino Reyes
Scott Curtis Rinn
Travis Lee Schultz
Kasius Jehmier Starks
Joseph Bailly Wright
Freeman Yoder
