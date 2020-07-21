Police calls for Tuesday, July 21: Goodview man arrested for possession of methamphetamine

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Winona County

Monday

10:42 a.m.: Bradley Arnold Quimby, 51, of Goodview was arrested on three outstanding warrants as well as referred to the Winona County Attorney’s Office for third-degree and fifth-degree possession of narcotics. Quimby was located in the 100 block of Main Street in Rollingstone. According to the complaint, police conducted a search of Quimby’s vehicle and found 22 grams of methamphetamine and three pills of a schedule IV substance.

8:15 p.m.: Rollingstone Elementary School reported that a portable toilet had been burned during the weekend.

Winona Police

Monday

9:23 a.m.: An employee at a business located at 30 Liberty St. reported an attempted burglary. According to the complainant, it appeared as if someone had tried to gain entrance into the building by damaging the door.

11:01 a.m.: An employee from Hy-Vee reported that an unidentified and masked female walked out of the store without paying for some items.

11:51 a.m.: Timothy Paul Schmalenberg, 55, of Winona was cited for theft by shoplifting from Hy-Vee.