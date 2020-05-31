President Trump was dismissive on phone call, George Floyd’s family says

President Trump was dismissive during a condolence phone call with the family of George Floyd, according to the deceased man’s brother.

Trump “didn’t give me the opportunity to even speak,” Philonise Floyd said Saturday on MSNBC’s “Politics Nation” about the phone call the family received from the president.

“It hurt me,” Floyd said of the president’s call, which he also described as “so fast.”

George Floyd was killed Monday during an arrest by Minnesota police when officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck while he was restrained. He was 46.

“He didn’t give me the opportunity to even speak,” Floyd said. “It was hard. I was trying to talk to him, but he just kept, like, pushing me off, like: ‘I don’t want to hear what you’re talking about.’”

“I just told him I want justice,” Floyd said. “I said that I couldn’t believe that they committed a modern-day lynching in broad daylight. I can’t stand for that. I can’t. And it hurt me.”

Chauvin has been arrested on murder charges but the other officers involved in the incident have not been charged with a crime.