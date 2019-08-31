WATERTOWN, Minn. — Lewiston-Altura scored all 27 of its points in the second half as it defeated Watertown-Elysian-Morristown 27-20 in high school football action on Friday in Watertown.
W-E-M took a 12-0 lead into halftime, but the second half was the Cole Mundt show.
Mundt rushed for touchdowns of 1, 44, 30, and 22 yards in the second half to push L-A to vicotry. He finished with 126 yards and four scores on 14 carries.
Blooming Prairie 46, Rushford-Peterson 0
RUSHFORD — The Awesome Blossoms led 33-0 at halftime and didn’t kept the Trojans out of the end zone for the duration.
BP rushed for 487 yards and were led by Kaden Thomas’ 220 yards and four touchdowns.
Malachi Bunke led the Trojans rushing attack with 46 yards while Triton Meldahl had 35.
J-W-P 45, Cotter 0
JANESVILLE, Minn. — Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton ran away with a shutout victory over the Ramblers on Friday Night.
Southland 9, Houston 8
HOUSTON, Minn. — A 24-yard field goal by Ethan Forthun in the fourth quarter beat the Hurricanes.
Mikkel Shutte rushed for a team-high 58 yards, and Wyatt Walters added 48 on eight attempts. Ben Walters scored Houston’s touchdown on a 5-yard run during the first quarter before Wyatt Walters rushed for the conversion points.
Southland tied the game in the third quarter before getting the winning field goal in the fourth.
