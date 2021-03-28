Powerhouses UConn, Baylor meet in women's Elite Eight

UConn and Baylor have dominated women’s college basketball in recent years and will meet Monday for a chance for one to advance to yet another Final Four.
The Huskies (27-1) will be looking for the the program’s 13th straight appearance in the showcase, 21st all-time and a 12th national championship.
The Lady Bears (28-2), the defacto defending champions after winning the title in 2019, will be looking for their fifth trip to a Final Four and a fourth title.
“I wish it was for the national championship and not a chance to get to a Final Four, because I think both programs are just elite, and it’s a shame somebody has to lose,” Baylor coach Kim Mulkey said Sunday.
It is a sentiment echoed by UConn coach Geno Auriemma, who also believes the teams are playing too early in the tournament.
“I think they were underseeded,” Auriemma said. “Explain to me how they are a No. 2 seed. These things happen, I know. But I think they deserved to be an No. 1 seed, if you look around the rest of the tournament.”
The teams mirror each other in many ways, each having been built by their Hall of Fame coaches using similar formulas.
Both stress defense. Baylor is tops in the nation, allowing opponents to shoot an average of 32.3% from the field. UConn ranks fourth, with opponents shooting 33.3% from the floor.“It could be an ugly game,” Mulkey said. “When I say ‘ugly,’ it could be low scoring, it could be some turnovers. Some people want to say boring. It may not be 80 and 90. I don’t know.”
Both also feature stars — UConn’s Paige Bueckers and Baylor’s Nalyssa Smith — supplemented by a supporting cast of other talented players who can take over games.
“Every team that competes for a championship and actually has won a championship has pretty much used that formula if they want to come back,” Auriemma said. “Now, if you are only trying to do it once and you’re trying to give it one shot at, then maybe you don’t have to do it this way. But if you want to be that kind of program that has a chance each year to put yourself in that situation, then that’s how you have to do it.”
Indiana vs. ArizonaIndiana’s Ali Patberg was emphatic: The Hoosiers’ workmanlike mentality is what has put them in the Elite Eight for the very first time.
“There’s nobody that works harder than us, our program,” she said. “There’s nobody.”
And perhaps no Indiana player embodies that work ethic more than Patberg.
The senior guard traveled a bumpy road to get to this point. She is an Indiana native who grew up watching the Hoosiers’ men. But the state’s 2015 Miss Basketball opted instead to play for Notre Dame.
Her freshman year was derailed before it started because of torn knee ligament. Then another surgery and a bout with pneumonia left her playing a bench role as a sophomore.
So Patberg decided it was time to go home.
“I wouldn’t have it any other way. To be where I’m at with this team, it’s a dream come true to play for IU,” Patberg said. “It came full circle for me.”
Patberg had 17 points in Indiana’s 73-70 victory over top-seeded NC State in the Mercado Region, paving the way for a meeting with fellow Elite Eight first-timer Arizona on Monday night.
“You always say this about Ali, she makes everybody else around her better,” Hoosiers coach Teri Moren said. “But I think most importantly Ali makes people feel important, really special. When you’re in her presence, she is all about you, doesn’t get distracted. She’s not an on-the-phone type of kid, text messaging. That’s not Ali. She wants to be in the moment.”
Like the fourth-seeded Hoosiers, the third-seeded Wildcats are led by a hard-working senior in Aari McDonald, who had 31 points in Arizona’s 74-59 victory over No. 2 seed Texas A&M.
Arizona is embracing its underdog role in the tournament. The winner will face the winner of Monday’s other Elite Eight game between UConn and defending champion Baylor in the River Walk Region.
“No one believed in Arizona. When Aari came to Arizona, we were like 300th in the RPI. I didn’t know, we didn’t know, but we had faith, we had faith that one day we were going to do something special” Wildcats coach Adia Barnes said. “And this young lady has done everything — we’ve been on her back the whole season. She’s fought, she’s an awesome defensive player and offensive offensive player. She’s helped us reach another level.”