Powerhouses UConn, Baylor meet in women's Elite Eight

UConn and Baylor have dominated women’s college basketball in recent years and will meet Monday for a chance for one to advance to yet another Final Four.

The Huskies (27-1) will be looking for the the program’s 13th straight appearance in the showcase, 21st all-time and a 12th national championship.

The Lady Bears (28-2), the defacto defending champions after winning the title in 2019, will be looking for their fifth trip to a Final Four and a fourth title.

“I wish it was for the national championship and not a chance to get to a Final Four, because I think both programs are just elite, and it’s a shame somebody has to lose,” Baylor coach Kim Mulkey said Sunday.

It is a sentiment echoed by UConn coach Geno Auriemma, who also believes the teams are playing too early in the tournament.

“I think they were underseeded,” Auriemma said. “Explain to me how they are a No. 2 seed. These things happen, I know. But I think they deserved to be an No. 1 seed, if you look around the rest of the tournament.”

The teams mirror each other in many ways, each having been built by their Hall of Fame coaches using similar formulas.