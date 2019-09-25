Tuesday night’s severe weather in the Winona area caused a widespread power outage that has continued into the morning.
Xcel Energy said there is no estimated time when power will be restored.
At 11 a.m., about 560 Winona area customers were still impacted by this outage.
More than 150 Xcel employees and contractors are working on jobs created by this storm.
The power outage was caused by high winds and storm damage.
The National Weather Service reported 1,200 homes lost power because of the storm in Winona, Goodview and Minnesota City.
The Winona Airport reported winds reaching speeds of 45 miles per hour at 8:55 p.m. Tuesday.
One mile east of Ridgeway, winds reaching speeds of 51 miles per hour were reported at 10:20 p.m.
Across Winona County, winds between 55 and 65 miles per hour were recorded, according to the National Weather Service.
Roof and tree damage were reported across the area, including trees being damaged on the Winona State University campus.
