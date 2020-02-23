Potter scores 18 in Badgers win

The Badgers were hot from distance, hitting 10 of their first 20 from behind the 3-point line, and back-to-back Potter 3s put them up 58-42 midway through the second half. But Rutgers went on a 12-3 run with Myles Johnson’s dunk pulling the Scarlet Knights within seven with less than seven minutes left.

Ron Harper Jr. later hit a long 3 to cut the lead to 70-64. But over the next three Wisconsin possessions, D’Mitrik Trice went 3 for 4 from the line and knocked down a baseline jumper as the shot clock expired. He then drew a charge from Geo Baker, and the Badgers held on for the win.

Harper led the Scarlet Knights with 21 points and nine rebounds. Meanwhile, Baker scored 16 for Rutgers, pushing him past the 1,000-point mark for his career.

Most of the Big Ten has struggled on the road this season. But it’s been especially stark for Rutgers, which only has one road win, but is 17-1 at home.

“We’re young,” said Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell. “We’ll have a chance if we keep playing like this and keep fighting through the obstacles this league brings to you, especially when you travel on the road.”

THE ‘SILENT ASSASSIN’