Portis emerges as a fan favorite

“When you first come to the NBA, you don’t really understand the journey,” Portis said. “You just come from college. I was the best player on my team, (Southeastern Conference) player of the year, All-American, All-American high school, so when I first got to the league, I wasn’t playing a lot. Didn’t really understand and kind of lost myself a little bit, but I fought my way in.”

Portis said a turning point came last year. He was playing for the New York Knicks when the pandemic shut things down. When the season finally resumed, the Knicks didn’t get to the Walt Disney World bubble because they were too far out of the playoff picture.

He spent more time with his mother and worked on his game but acknowledged that it hurt not being a part of that playoff setup. It made him that much more eager to play for a contender.

“I finally found peace, man,” Portis said. “I’m at peace with myself and at peace in my life and at peace with everything going on around. I was just always trying to find it again, and really couldn’t find it. But having great teammates and great coaches. And the pandemic, like I said, really helped me find out more about myself more than anything.”