Winona County Sheriff’s Office
Monday:
10:23 p.m. – A Minnesota City man reported that he believed his wife had consumed a pizza laced with cocaine. Deputies tested the pizza for cocaine, which came back negative. The woman was advised to go to the hospital for a blood test.
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Winona Police Department
Tuesday:
5:20 p.m. – A Cochrane, Wisconsin, man was cited for driving without insurance after rear-ending a vehicle and causing it to rear-end another in the southbound lane of Huff and 12th streets. No injuries were reported.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.