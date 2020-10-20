Police calls for Tuesday, Oct. 20: Gas drive-offs and bicycle thefts punctuate the night

Winona County
Monday:
6:47 p.m.: A motor vehicle accident with injuries was reported on Hwy. 14 at St Martins Avenue in Saint Charles. Saint Charles police handled the crash and no further information was given.
Tuesday:
5:51 a.m.: A motorist driving westbound on I-90 near mile marker 248 was said to have exposed themselves while driving. A description of the driver and their vehicle was given, but deputies were unable to locate them.
Winona Police
Monday:
12:38 p.m.: Officers responded to Super 8 for a report of a disruptive guest. The individual was located and was advised to leave at the direction of staff and officers without further incident.
3:30 p.m.: A Chrysler Sebring parked in the 100 block of Johnson Street was said to have been damaged by a rock that was thrown through its rear window. There are no suspects in the incident at this time, police said.
6 p.m.: Employees at the Kwik Trip on Cottonwood Drive reported the theft of gasoline. Police are currently reviewing camera footage. No value for the theft was given, police said.
8:45 p.m.: Employees at the Kwik Trip on Cottonwood Drive reported two thefts of gasoline amounting to approximately $20, respectively.
9:20 p.m.: A “specialized” bicycle was reported stolen from the 250 block of East Ninth Street.
9:27 p.m.: A Mongoose bicycle was reported stolen from the 250 block of East Ninth Street. The case is currently pending, but it is believed this incident and the one at 9:20 p.m. are connected.
11:10 p.m.: A woman was reported to be slamming on windows and demanding to be let into a residence in the 100 block of East Tenth Street. According to the complaint, the subject is believed to be known by the resident. The subject was gone on police arrival.
