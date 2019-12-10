Winona County Sheriff’s Office
Monday
11:40 a.m. – A driver was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital with non-life- threatening injuries after being involved in a multi-vehicle crash that consisted of at least four vehicles.
2:17 p.m. – A La Crosse man was transported to Winona Health with minor injuries after rolling his vehicle at Hwy. 61 and County Road 9.
Tuesday
12:57 a.m. – Deputies assisted State Patrol with an accident with injuries at Mile Marker 250
Winona Police Department
Monday
9:37 a.m. – Packages were reported stolen from a porch after they had been delivered to the 350 block of Oak Street.
11:58 a.m. – A window was broken at Auto Center during the weekend.
Tuesday
1:06 a.m. – Jesse Dallan Boden, 23, of Winona was charged with fourth-degree DWI. Boden had a breath-alcohol content of .15, according to the criminal complaint.
18 alternate side-parking tickets were issued.
