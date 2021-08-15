Polanco's sac fly in ninth lifts Twins over Rays 5-4

A second run came across when Trevor Larnach beat out a potential double-play ball, giving the Twins a 2–0 lead after an inning.

Minnesota stretched its lead to 4-0 in the fourth thanks to another wild spell by Rays pitchers. Ryan Sherriff got the first two outs before Kepler and Polanco each walked again. Donaldson scored them both with a double into the left-field corner.

Rookie left-hander Charlie Barnes, making just his third major league start, held the Rays in check until Zunino homered in the fifth. The solo shot was his 25th of the season, tying a career high, and gave him homers in four straight games.

Franco cut the lead to 4-3 with a two-run homer to right off Edgar García in the sixth, and the Rays tied it on Randy Arozarena’s RBI single in the seventh. However, Tampa Bay was just 1 for 8 with runners in scoring position, including 0 for 4 with the go-ahead run on third base in the seventh and eighth innings.

“We’re going to be on each end of that stat a little bit,” Zunino said. “To be able to battle back from an early deficit, run into the meat of their bullpen, I thought we had some good at-bats, had some good opportunities. But like I said, we kind of took the long way.”

PUNCHING ABOVE THEIR WEIGHT