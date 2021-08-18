Polanco helps Minnesota Twins knock off Indians in 11

MINNEAPOLIS — Jorge Polanco’s bases-loaded single in the bottom of the 11th inning lifted the Twins to an 8-7 victory over Cleveland on Wednesday afternoon.

It was his third walk-off, game-winning hit in the past four games.

The four-hour, 16-minute game was viewed by 19,949 at Target Field.

The Twins held a 7-5 lead in the top of the ninth, but Alexander Colome gave up a run-scoring double to Jose Ramirez, then threw a two-out wild pitch that allowed Ramirez to score from third base to tie the game.

Owen Miller started the top of the 10th as the second-base runner. Andres Gimenez was walked by Tyler Duffey. Austin Hedges sacrificed both runners. Ernie Clement struck out and Myles Straw lined out to second.

Nick Wittgren took the mound for Cleveland in the bottom of the 10th with Rob Refsnyder on second for the Twins. Luis Arraez lined out to third, and Miguel Sano was intentionally walked. Nick Gordon, after getting ahead 3-0, struck out and Ryan Jeffers lined out to center fielder Straw.

In the 11th, Twins reliever Danny Coulombe survived when Zimmer’s liner to center with two runners on was corraled by Nick Gordon.