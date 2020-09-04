Polanco, Donaldson start with homers; Twins beat Tigers 2-0

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jorge Polanco and Josh Donaldson hit back-to-back homers to lead off the bottom of the first inning, and Randy Dobnak bounced back with five scoreless innings as the Minnesota Twins beat the Detroit Tigers 2-0 in the first game of Friday’s doubleheader.

Dobnak (6-2) gave up four hits and a walk and struck out four batters in his second straight start against the Tigers. He surrendered a season-high six runs and 12 hits in 4⅓ innings at Detroit in his last outing. Taylor Rogers worked the seventh and final inning for his eighth save in 10 chances.

Polanco and Donaldson became the first duo to lead off the game with homers for Minnesota since Eduardo Núñez and Brian Dozier in 2016 against Kansas City.

Polanco’s fourth long ball of the season was the first leadoff homer of his career and the fourth of the season for the Twins. Donaldson followed with a deep drive that landed in the club seats above the center-field wall.

Detroit starter Matt Boyd (1-5) allowed consecutive leadoff homers for the third time in less than a month. He also gave up back-to-back home runs to the Chicago White Sox to start games on Aug. 12 and 17. Boyd settled down nicely from there, allowing just two more hits while working all six innings.