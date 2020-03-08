3-point barrage lifts Minnesota over Nebraska 107-75

“The beauty of this postseason right now is whatever happened during the regular season, it’s over,” Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said. “We’re all zero and zero. It’s a fun time of year to get to this point and hopefully go out and play well.”

The Gophers have to win at least three games at the Big Ten Tournament to ensure a .500 record required for NIT eligibility.

That means the game was likely the final one at home for Oturu. The 6-foot-10 sophomore and Twin Cities native is expected to declare himself eligible for the NBA Draft, where some services have him ranked as a top-10 pick. He’s averaging 20.3 points and leads the Big Ten with 11.6 rebounds per game.

Oturu put his skills on display during a 14-2 run late in the first half that helped Minnesota build a 52-37 lead at the break. After hitting a pair of free throws, he threw down a dunk on a breakaway and then hit a long jump shot for six straight points.

The Gophers hit 10 of their last 14 shots of the first half as they pulled away from Nebraska. Demir hit three straight buckets from inside to start the second half.

BOARD WORK