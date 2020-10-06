Podoroska dreams on in Paris

It didn’t look good: she was off the tour for eight months; her ranking dropped; she didn’t have enough money to travel to tournaments; and she split with a coach she’d been working with for a decade.

“I didn’t know what to do,” Podoroska said.

She stuck with it, though, and now has a new team around her, based in Spain. And she has, by far, the best results of her career.

“I have,” she said, “a lot of confidence.”

Strictly tennis

Danielle Collins, an unseeded American, was in no mood to discuss anything but tennis after she secured a spot in the quarterfinals for the first time at Roland Garros.

Asked about blowing her nose on changeovers and if she had a cold, Collins snapped back to a reporter in her virtual news conference: “I don’t see the thought process there, and I think it’s not a very good question.”

Then came a query about greater restrictions being put in place in Paris to contain the coronavirus pandemic.