Police calls for Friday, Sept. 4: Rochester man arrested after stealing motorcycle

Winona County
Thursday:
3:46 p.m.: Mark Anthony Heath, 47, of Rochester was arrested and referred for second-degree possession of a controlled substance, no proof of insurance, theft/possession of stolen property and misdemeanor driving after revocation. According to the complaint, Heath was found after law enforcement had received a report of a motorcycle crash on County Road 6 and County Road 123 in Saratoga Township. Upon law enforcement and emergency personnel’s arrival, the complaint states, it was learned that a crash had not occurred and that the subject, Heath, had parked a motorcycle he had stolen in a field so he could take a nap. Law enforcement subsequently learned that Heath had consumed a controlled substance while at the location and also had 3.5 grams of a white powdery substance in his possession.
Winona Police
Thursday:
10:44 a.m.: Jason Bartholomew Weiss, 44, of Winona was arrested and referred for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance. According to the complaint, Weiss was found at Super 8 tampering with a seat post for a bike. When Weiss noticed law enforcement, he quickly walked away. The responding officer was able to make contact with Weiss and detected the odor of burnt marijuana, which Weiss admitted to smoking earlier. Found on Weiss was a silver smoking device, a small bag containing a leafy substance that field-tested positive for THC and another bag that contained a substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine.
11:40 a.m.: Jeremy Lee Bobo, 42, of Winona was cited for gross misdemeanor theft after an employee from Menards reported they had discovered footage of Bobo taking security cameras from the store in early August.
12:29 p.m.: Three vehicles in the 100 block of Main Street were reported to have been egged overnight.
1:16 p.m.: A man in the 550 block of Hilbert Street reported that someone had entered his garage and stole a Delco-brand chop saw valued at $60. The theft is believed to have occurred between Sept. 2 and Sept. 4, according to the complainant.
4:30 p.m.: Two traffic light poles were reported to have been knocked over in the area of Second and Huff streets. According to the complainant, the damage was inflicted by a red semi-truck that police were later able to find at Watkins Distributing. The driver was unaware that he had hit the light poles, according to the complaint.
Friday:
1:14 a.m.: A woman in the 300 block of Pelzer Street reported that her phone had been taken after she dropped it near her car.
4:29 a.m.: A man in the 350 block of West Eleventh Street reported that his black and red Trek Superfly mountain bike, valued at $1,200, had been stolen from his backyard. According to the complainant, the theft is believed to have occurred at 4 a.m.
6:31 a.m.: A man in the 1200 block of Gilmore Avenue reported that someone had damaged his Donald Trump sign that was in his yard.
