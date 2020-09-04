Police calls for Friday, Sept. 4: Rochester man arrested after stealing motorcycle

11:40 a.m.: Jeremy Lee Bobo, 42, of Winona was cited for gross misdemeanor theft after an employee from Menards reported they had discovered footage of Bobo taking security cameras from the store in early August.

12:29 p.m.: Three vehicles in the 100 block of Main Street were reported to have been egged overnight.

1:16 p.m.: A man in the 550 block of Hilbert Street reported that someone had entered his garage and stole a Delco-brand chop saw valued at $60. The theft is believed to have occurred between Sept. 2 and Sept. 4, according to the complainant.

4:30 p.m.: Two traffic light poles were reported to have been knocked over in the area of Second and Huff streets. According to the complainant, the damage was inflicted by a red semi-truck that police were later able to find at Watkins Distributing. The driver was unaware that he had hit the light poles, according to the complaint.

Friday:

1:14 a.m.: A woman in the 300 block of Pelzer Street reported that her phone had been taken after she dropped it near her car.