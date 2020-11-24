Playing through struggles

MADISON, Wis. — P.J. Fleck was accidentally prophetic when he spoke with reporters Monday.
The University of Minnesota (2-3) football coach was describing how his team’s battle with COVID-19 is constant and how the situations his coaching staff and players face changes by the minute.
“We do everything we can as a staff, even when staff members are out, to keep things as fluid as possible because you’re balancing and constantly juggling who’s in and who’s out, which can be very mentally and emotionally taxing. But as the leader, you don’t want that to disrupt the preparation,” he said.
Hours later, preparation for the program’s 1 p.m. game on Saturday at No. 18 Wisconsin (2-1) was disrupted. Late Monday night, the Gophers announced that their medical staff had advised them to cancel practice Tuesday and move to all virtual meetings due to presumed positive tests.
The program said it hopes to practice on Wednesday ahead of their rivalry game with the Badgers.
A Big Ten Conference spokesman confirmed Tuesday that there is no specific timeline for when a decision must be made about a specific game, but it’s unlikely the Gophers would deem it safe to play if their team isn’t able to practice much this week.
UW canceled two games this season because of a COVID-19 outbreak. Missing a third game would make the Badgers ineligible for the Big Ten Conference title game, although No. 11 Northwestern (5-0) controls its destiny to win the West Division after beating UW last week in Evanston.
Minnesota had 22 players “medically unavailable” last week either because of COVID-19 tests, contact tracing or injury. Fleck said Monday about half of those were players in the conference’s COVID-19 protocol, which states a player can’t return to game action until 21 days after he tests positive.
Fleck said he hoped his team would get some of those players back as the week progressed. That group includes senior defensive lineman Keonte Schad, a Madison East graduate who has been “medically unavailable” the past three games, which could indicate he contracted the virus and had to clear the 21-day protocol.
“Everything that we do on a day-to-day basis has been up in the air since we started this whole thing. You just take it one minute at a time. Even with the injuries, even with the COVID-19 cases, with opt-outs, things like that you take it one day at a time. If you start to get ahead of that, I think that’s where people spiral out of control, because there’s so much out of our control,” Fleck said.
UW coach Paul Chryst said during his news conference Monday that he hasn’t been in direct connect with Minnesota or other teams this year to discuss virus issues. UW athletic director Barry Alvarez and the athletic department administration has handled those talks, he said.
The Gophers have had key players missing from their lineup all season under the “medically unavailable” tag, as well as coaches who have contracted the virus. Defensive coordinator Joe Rossi missed the team’s win against Illinois after testing positive and three of the team’s offensive line coaches were out last week against Purdue after testing positive.
Minnesota hasn’t had a sudden outbreak like UW did between late October and early November, but has been dealing with virus-caused absences throughout the season. Fleck has side-stepped questions about the number of cases his team has had. He told reporters Monday that not releasing the names of players who have contracted the virus is a matter of medical privacy, but not releasing the number is to avoid misinformation despite programs like UW and Maryland announcing their numbers when they’ve canceled practices and games.
“Because they’re always changing, too. One thing is you throw a number out there — we talked about 20, right? Of players that weren’t playing? Within the next hour it went to 22 somehow, someway. And then it looks like, ‘Well that number wasn’t right, let’s backtrack and catch this number,’” Fleck said.
“It’s very hard to just throw a number out there, especially when you’re dealing with something so fluid and minute-to-minute because I want you to get very accurate information. Like I said, about half of that 22 number was part of the COVID-19 protocols, but again stretched over that 21-day period somehow, someway of when they were in that protocol. It didn’t mean 22 players were testing positive that day for COVID-19.”
UW players found out about the Gophers situation Monday night. After losing the Axe in 2018 then getting it back at TCF Bank Stadium last season, the Badgers hoping to get a chance to chop down the goalposts at home.
“Like I always say, it’s 2020, things are out of our control,” UW senior offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen said.
“We’re preparing to play on Saturday, a big game for us. I’m just excited to play. I really hope it happens. I just want another opportunity to play football this year. Praying that it happens. If it doesn’t, that’s out of our control so it is what it is. We’ll just keep going forward and make this the best season we can.”
