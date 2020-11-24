Playing through struggles

Minnesota had 22 players “medically unavailable” last week either because of COVID-19 tests, contact tracing or injury. Fleck said Monday about half of those were players in the conference’s COVID-19 protocol, which states a player can’t return to game action until 21 days after he tests positive.

Fleck said he hoped his team would get some of those players back as the week progressed. That group includes senior defensive lineman Keonte Schad, a Madison East graduate who has been “medically unavailable” the past three games, which could indicate he contracted the virus and had to clear the 21-day protocol.

“Everything that we do on a day-to-day basis has been up in the air since we started this whole thing. You just take it one minute at a time. Even with the injuries, even with the COVID-19 cases, with opt-outs, things like that you take it one day at a time. If you start to get ahead of that, I think that’s where people spiral out of control, because there’s so much out of our control,” Fleck said.

UW coach Paul Chryst said during his news conference Monday that he hasn’t been in direct connect with Minnesota or other teams this year to discuss virus issues. UW athletic director Barry Alvarez and the athletic department administration has handled those talks, he said.