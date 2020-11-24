Pitino has strong roster for season

Richard Pitino’s tenure as Gophers men’s basketball coach has been like tracking a volatile stock market. Up, down, up, down. The one constant has been unpredictability.

Every time the program looks like it has some momentum, something pulls it back under. Injuries. Suspensions. More injuries. Some of their issues have been self-inflicted, some completely out of their control.

The Gophers could use calm waters for once.

But this is 2020, and 2020 is the worst, so expecting normalcy is like asking a pilot to fly a Volkswagen.

“The thing that we’ve really struggled with clearly over the last couple of years has been depth,” Pitino said. “We have a lot of good players. I think this is the deepest that we have been.”

On paper, there is a lot to like about the team that Pitino opens the season with on Wednesday. The Gophers are experienced, versatile and deep, especially in the backcourt, which gives them a strong foundation. Marcus Carr won’t be forced to play until he collapses from exhaustion every game this season.