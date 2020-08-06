Pirates rally past Twins 6-5 to end 7-game losing streak

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

PITTSBURGH Kevin Newman’s two-run pinch-single with one out in the ninth inning lifted the Pittsburgh Pirates over the Minnesota Twins 6-5 victory on Thursday.

Newman ended Pittsburgh’s seven-game losing streak when he took a pitch from Minnesota closer Taylor Rogers (1-1) and laced it up the middle against a drawn-in infield to score Cole Tucker and Bryan Reynolds.

Gregory Polanco hit a 446-foot, three-run home run for the Pirates that bounced into the Allegheny River. Phil Evans added an RBI groundout in the eighth that allowed Pittsburgh to pull within one and set the stage for the Pirates’ third win of the season. Sam Howard (1-0) picked up the win after pitching 1⅓ scoreless innings in relief.

Miguel Sano hit a three-run home run and Byron Buxton and Eddie Rosario also went deep for the Twins, who saw their six-game winning streak snapped. Minnesota missed a chance to put together the best start in franchise history, falling to 10-3, a start matched by the club five previous times, the last in 2001.