Piling up the points

The offense certainly was up to the task Monday as the Packers remained unbeaten with a 30-16 victory over the Falcons. Rodgers threw four touchdown passes — three to tight end Robert Tonyan — as the Packers moved the ball with ridiculous ease for much of the game, not unlike their first three victories.

One consistent aspect of the Packers offense this season has been the number of wide-open receivers for Rodgers to throw to. That was the case again Monday. Even with his makeshift corps of wide receivers, Rodgers completed 27 of 33 passes for 327 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions, which adds up to a 147.5 passer rating.

Indeed, if LaFleur can figure out ways to get that group of receivers open, it is a sign that the scheme is just as important to the success of the offense as the talent. That hasn’t been the case in Green Bay for the last five or six years.