'Pig Pen' and 'Axe Tough' keep Gophers focused on rivals

“That is our style of play: shove it down their throats, and then when they are not expecting it or when they bring too many in the box, then throw it over their head.”

This fall, the Gophers will have to prove they can keep defenses honest. Top receiver Rashod Bateman was a first-round NFL draft pick, and other than Chris Autman-Bell there are unproven receiving options.

This means other teams will be gearing toward the run, with one of the nation’s most-experienced offensive lines leading the way for Mohamed Ibrahim, the 2020 Big Ten running back of the year.

“We know our potential,” Gophers guard/center Conner Olson. “We’ve had great games. We’ve had terrible games as an O-line. The thing that I think sets apart dominating O-lines from great O-lines is consistency across the board. That is something that we need to replicate. We need to have that in every game regardless of who we go against. If it’s Ohio State or if it’s my old high school in a scrimmage, it doesn’t matter.”

Given Ibrahim’s success last season, he had a shot to enter the NFL draft, but said he knew he wanted to come back by the time the season ended with an overtime loss to Wisconsin.