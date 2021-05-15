Picks relish in-person minicamp

GREEN BAY — Having gone to high school in Tennessee and college at Clemson, Amari Rodgers had never been to Wisconsin, much less the smallest market in major American professional sports.

So, when the Green Bay Packers’ third-round draft pick left the hotel where he and the rest of the team’s rookies are staying during the two-day rookie minicamp, Lambeau Field snuck up on him a bit.

“It’s like, I’m at the hotel and there’s not much around me. But then I take a left and a right and it’s a big, huge stadium right there,” Rodgers marveled during a Zoom call with reporters on Friday afternoon following the first of two practices during the camp. “It’s pretty cool just to know that it’s kind of a smaller town, but then you get in the center of it and it’s one of the most prestigious stadiums in NFL history. It’s just a blessing to be a part of this.”

Rodgers was talking about being on the roster of one of the NFL’s best-known and oldest franchises, but he also could have considered Friday’s one-hour workout a blessing compared to last year’s rookie class, which didn’t have such opportunities thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic forcing all of the NFL’s offseason activities into the virtual realm.