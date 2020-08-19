PGA: Tiger Woods now hopeful of having a busy golf schedule

Only the top 70 after this week advance to the BMW Championship at Olympia Fields south of Chicago, and from there the top 30 go to East Lake in Atlanta for the Tour Championship.

That Woods is even as high as No. 49 is remarkable considering he has played only five times this season. That includes the ZoZo Championship in Japan last October, when Woods won for his record-tying 82nd career victory.

There also was a tie for ninth at Torrey Pines, dead last at Riviera and then no golf for three months. Because the tour lost 13 weeks from its schedule due to the pandemic, FedEx Cup points for the playoff events are only triple in value instead of being worth four times as much. That will reduce some of the volatility.

A victory or runner-up finish at the TPC Boston, where Woods won in 2006, would lock up a spot in Atlanta and might afford him the chance to take off next week. Considering he hasn’t seriously contended since Japan last fall, odds are he’ll have to play three in a row to reach Atlanta.

“That’s the way it’s going to work out,” Woods said.

And then he would have one week to exhale before the U.S. Open, one of the most grueling weeks in golf at a Winged Foot course that Woods played Monday. The U.S. Open was rescheduled because of the pandemic.