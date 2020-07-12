PGA: Morikawa clutch in finish and playoff to win Workday Open

The starting times were moved up to avoid a forecast of thunderstorms. The weather was pleasant for Ohio in July. The final round was far more unpredictable.

Thomas, staked a two-shot lead, had gone 55 holes without a bogey at Muirfield Village and then made back-to-back bogeys with a wedge in his hand from the fairway.

Hovland was the first to take advantage with a wedge to 2 feet for birdie on No. 3, the first of three straight birdies. Morikawa quickly joined him with a tee shot that banged into the pin on the par-3 fourth and settled inches away for birdie. Then, he hit his second shot to a front pin on the par-5 fifth to 3 feet for eagle.

Hovland and Morikawa were tied. Thomas was three shots behind, and looked to be on the verge of fading when he didn’t birdie either of the par 5s and had to make an 8-foot par in between them.

One shot sent Thomas on his way, or so it seemed. He hit 6-iron to 2 feet for birdie on the eighth. That was the start of four straight birdies, and it was part of a stretch in which Thomas had 10 consecutive one-putt greens. The last of those was a 25-foot eagle putt that gave him a three-shot lead with three holes remaining.

It looked like it was over. That turned out to be the just the beginning.