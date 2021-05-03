'Perfect scheme fit'

Isaiahh Loudermilk had a plan for how he wanted his NFL draft moment to happen.

He’d have his family and a few friends gathered at Poplar Pizza in his hometown of Howard, Kansas. He’d get his call, learn his new football home and the party would start.

The former University of Wisconsin defensive end didn’t get that Hallmark moment, but the reason it fell through was actually positive. Loudermilk and his group were planning to get together at the restaurant around 3 p.m. Saturday, lining it up with the latter portion of the sixth round, which is where he was projected for much of the pre-draft process.

Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin called just before 1:30 p.m. to inform Loudermilk the Steelers had traded up in the fifth round.

“I wasn’t really expecting to get a call that early, so we were all spread out. My mom was outside working on a car. I was sitting down watching TV, but everyone was kind of spread out,” Loudermilk said, laughing as he recounted the story.