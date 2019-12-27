What were some of your favorite moments of 2019?
"Visiting with ambassadors from our sister cities in Japan and Poland; The first theatrical performance in the masonic using the refurbished drops; council decisions regarding the continued investments in the Masonic and Friendship Center; the start of the Flyway Trail connector route; (and) the upgrade to the Huff street highway 61 intersection"
What was something important that you learned in 2019 that you will bring with you in the future?
"Road projects struggled to be completed as planned or were postponed because of a lack of contractors and our ever impactful weather."
Do you have any new year’s resolutions? If so, what are they?
"Yes, let's get on with our road projects. Make a relocation construction decision for the Friendship Center."
What are your 2020 goals for yourself in your position?
"Try to keep a watchful eye on our development projects and to stay informed about ongoing and future developments planned for our community."
What are some of your plans to connect with Winona and the surrounding area in 2020? What can people look forward to?
"I will continue to post events and city news on my council member social media as well as always respond to constituents who are willing to reach out to me via phone. I enjoy conversations with city residents even when they disagree with my positions. People can look forward to my re-election campaign in the second half of 2020. I hope our constituents can be proud and grateful to live in a dynamic 21st century community despite the divisions of our electeds at the national level."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.