Patience rewards Vikings with coveted O-lineman Ezra Cleveland in Round 2

The way the first 25 picks were coming off the board in Friday’s second round of the NFL draft, Trader Rick Spielman was able to keep his trigger finger and significant draft capital holstered and still come away with an offensive tackle the Vikings believe will help somewhere right away and eventually develop into a long-term left tackle once he gains NFL-caliber strength.

Still armed with 12 picks after selecting projected starters at receiver and cornerback in the first round, Spielman, the team’s general manager, was prepared to go up, if necessary, to pick an offensive lineman in the top two rounds for the third straight year.

A run on receivers (six), defensive linemen (six), running backs (four) and safeties (four) resulted in only one offensive lineman — Louisiana Lafayette tackle/guard Robert Hunt to Miami at No. 39 — being picked before the Vikings used the 58th overall pick to take the guy they wanted all along — Boise State’s 6-6, 310-pound left tackle Ezra Cleveland.

“I was screaming so loud, the neighbors probably heard me,” said Vikings running back Alexander Mattison, a former college teammate of Cleveland’s. “He’s extremely smart, he’s extremely talented, he’s extremely athletic and extremely strong. … If I had one word to tag on him it would be ‘monster.’ That man is extremely athletic and awesome.”