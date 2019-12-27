What were some of your favorite moments of 2019?
"Without a doubt it was the weddings of my daughters Danielle and Lauren. To walk your daughter down the aisle is an incredible feeling for a father. So many memories come flashing back to you and it seems surreal because you remember your daughters as your little girls and now they're getting married. My mom who was battling cancer was able to attend both weddings here in Winona, when she was first diagnosed with cancer in April we didn't think she would attend either. What a great blessing!"
What was something important that you learned in 2019 that you will bring with you in the future?
"My mother fought cancer for 5 months before passing on to meet her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in September. We shared some great conversations, but just being in her presence in silence was incredibly powerful. With my 3 brothers and dad often present during those 5 months, it was as if we were transported back in time to the 70's. It crystalized what I have always believed, it's about faith and family. That is the message I plan on bringing forward not only in 2020 but throughout the rest of my life."
Do you have any new year’s resolutions? If so, what are they?
"I generally don't make resolutions because I tend not to follow through on them. For our country, I do hope that civility will return to our political climate and that people can disagree with one another without demonizing those who think differently."
What are your 2020 goals for yourself in your position?
"As the principal of WACS I want to help every student find their "element" the place where their passions and skill set intersects. I want all of our students to experience a culture of kindness and to be active participants in creating it."
What are some of your plans to connect with Winona and the surrounding area in 2020? What can people look forward to?
"In my position I have the opportunity to bring families together to support one another in many different areas. I want to be someone who helps families in their spiritual, social and emotional lives. I believe parenting is more challenging than ever today, our children are growing up too fast and parents need to be ever present in their children's lives but also allow them to make mistakes and learn. It is a delicate balance. I hope to be a resource for our parents in their most important job of being a mom or dad. I was blessed with great parents and that is my desire for all children."
