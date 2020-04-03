Parise on Wild's playoff push: 'We liked the direction we were going'

“We’re right there in the mix with that bottom group of teams trying to get that wild-card spot,” winger Zach Parise said. “We liked the direction we were going.”

Race to the finishAt the time of the shutdown, the gap among teams vying for the last few playoff berths in the West was minuscule.

With 80 and 78 points, respectively, Winnipeg and Nashville occupied the pair of wild cards. Vancouver was next with 78 points and then came the Wild at 77.

Calgary (79) was only a point ahead of Vancouver for the third seed in the Pacific Division, while Winnipeg was only two behind Dallas for third in the Central Division.

If compact standings weren’t enough to suggest a photo finish, it didn’t look like most of these teams were easing up; instead, they were primed to keep rolling.

Although they had the fewest games left of the bunch with 11, the Jets might have been the most formidable.

They had won four in a row going into the pause and were 12-5-2 since Feb. 1 — giving up the second-fewest goals in the NHL in that span. Goalie Connor Hellebuyck was on a tear in his last six starts: 5-1 with a .957 save percentage, 1.34 goals-against average and two shutouts.