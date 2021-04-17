Parise making the most of fourth-line role with Wild

Zach Parise has made an impact recently in his fourth-line role, clicking with Nick Bonino and Nico Sturm to give the Wild depth scoring.

But the veteran winger is still trying to merit extra responsibility.

“Of course,” Parise said. “We’re all competitive here. Everyone wants to play more, and I’m no different. I feel like I can, and I want to keep proving that I can — that I’m capable of it — and make it a difficult decision for them when you’re figuring out what line to put out. You do your best to earn more, and we’ll see where it goes.”

Parise had a strong showing Wednesday in the Wild’s 5-2 win over the Coyotes, scoring his fifth goal of the season and setting up another for his third two-point effort of the year. Overall, his line was a force — combining for six points, including Bonino’s game-winning goal on the power play.

He added another goal Friday night in the second period against San Jose, assisted by Bonino and Matt Dumba.

“Trying to make the most of it,” Parise said. “As a line, you play as well as you can and you almost try your best to force the coach to play you more and earn more. I thought we did a good job of that last game.”