Parise making the most of fourth-line role with Wild

Zach Parise has made an impact recently in his fourth-line role, clicking with Nick Bonino and Nico Sturm to give the Wild depth scoring.
But the veteran winger is still trying to merit extra responsibility.
“Of course,” Parise said. “We’re all competitive here. Everyone wants to play more, and I’m no different. I feel like I can, and I want to keep proving that I can — that I’m capable of it — and make it a difficult decision for them when you’re figuring out what line to put out. You do your best to earn more, and we’ll see where it goes.”
Parise had a strong showing Wednesday in the Wild’s 5-2 win over the Coyotes, scoring his fifth goal of the season and setting up another for his third two-point effort of the year. Overall, his line was a force — combining for six points, including Bonino’s game-winning goal on the power play.
He added another goal Friday night in the second period against San Jose, assisted by Bonino and Matt Dumba.
“Trying to make the most of it,” Parise said. “As a line, you play as well as you can and you almost try your best to force the coach to play you more and earn more. I thought we did a good job of that last game.”
Getting into a groove would be a respite for the 36-year-old after a string of adversity this season; Parise was a healthy scratch for the first time in his Wild career in March, sat out seven games after going into the NHL’s COVID protocols and went 14 games without a goal before scoring last weekend in St. Louis.
“I definitely feel like I’m playing better than I was at the beginning of the year,” Parise said. “But I guess I haven’t felt differently. I felt like I’m making good plays when I get the opportunities, when I’m getting the puck. So, hopefully I’m going to do my best to continue that.”
Not only has playing lower in the lineup been a change for Parise, who led the Wild in goal scoring last season with 25, but he also hasn’t been used on the power play of late. Parise said he hasn’t been given a reason why he isn’t being utilized.
“They’re clicking right now,” Parise said of the power play, which has been on a roll in April. “They’re playing real well. You do your best to stay ready, and hopefully you do get that opportunity and take advantage when it does happen.”
Follow the leaderMarcus Foligno didn’t factor into the Wild’s offense Wednesday, but the winger made an impression on the game in his return from a broken ankle.
Foligno dished out a game-high five hits, and coach Dean Evason felt Foligno “pushed the pace” for the Wild.
“Not even his presence physically on the ice,” Evason said, “it’s his presence on the bench and presence in the dressing room. He just has an aura about him and a leadership quality about him that people follow. And having him back, and as excited and as energetic as he was, guys are going to follow him.”