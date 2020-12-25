Packers' run defense faces major test against Titans, Henry

The matchup also gives each team a chance to address perceived weaknesses.

Green Bay has improved its run defense since giving up 285 yards rushing in an NFC championship game loss to the San Francisco 49ers last season. But in the Packers' three losses, they gave up 113 yards rushing to Tampa Bay’s Ronald Jones, 163 to Minnesota's Dalvin Cook, and 90 to Indianapolis’ Jonathan Taylor.

Tennessee is on the verge of a playoff berth despite ranking 27th in the league in total defense and 29th in pass defense. That defense must deal with a high-powered Green Bay offense featuring MVP candidate Aaron Rodgers plus Pro Bowl selections Davante Adams and Aaron Jones.

Rodgers has thrown 40 touchdown passes with only four interceptions. Adams has 14 touchdown catches to rank second in the league. Jones has rushed for at least 130 yards in two of his last three games.

“I think we’re just going to have to do our best job to challenge these guys, try to be more physical than their entire offense, and forcing turnovers,” Titans safety Kevin Byard said. "I think that’s probably going to be the biggest thing in this game. (We) obviously might not have a lot of opportunities to intercept the ball but trying to punch the ball out, hammer it out, raking it out, those things.

"They’re 10-0 when they don’t turn the ball over, and they’re 1-3 when they turn the ball over. I think that’s going to be the biggest stat in the game.”

