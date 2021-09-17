Packers moving on from opening loss

Lions running back Jamaal Williams will be making his return to Green Bay, where he played from 2017-20 while rushing for a total of 2,039 yards.

Williams left the Packers via free agency and now teams up with D’Andre Swift in Detroit’s backfield. He rushed for 54 yards and a touchdown on nine carries and caught eight passes for 56 yards in his Lions debut.

Swift (groin) and Williams (chest) were both limited participants in Thursday’s practice.

Smith’s back trouble

The Packers won’t have Pro Bowl outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith available Monday night.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Friday that Smith was going on injured reserve to get more time to deal with a back issue. Smith practiced just one day in training camp and was on the field for only 18 snaps against the Saints.

The injured/reserve designation means Smith must miss at least three games.