Packers' Aaron Rodgers won’t back down from taunt of Bears fans: ‘I don’t regret saying it at all’

GREEN BAY — As long as none of the Chicago Bears players stomp on Aaron Rodgers’ fractured pinkie toe to get back at him for his “I still own you!” proclamation at Soldier Field eight weeks ago, the Green Bay Packers quarterback isn’t too worried about any repercussions on Sunday night for the demonstrably true boast he hurled into the stands in the Windy City.

After all, Rodgers said, he was speaking to the Bears fans who were giving him the middle finger after his touchdown run, and, well, he also has the truth as a defense — his teams are 22-5 against the Bears all-time (including playoffs) in games he’s started, and his career numbers against Chicago entering the prime-time matchup at Lambeau Field (6,352 yards with 57 touchdowns and 12 interceptions for a 105.4 quarterback rating) are astronomical.

Those numbers include the Packers’ 24-14 victory on Oct. 17, in which Rodgers completed 17 of 23 passes for 195 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions (128.0 passer rating) while adding a 16-yard run, a 1-yard fourth-down quarterback sneak and his victory-clinching 6-yard touchdown run that led to his taunt.

“I don’t know that you can question a whole lot of what I said,” Rodgers said Wednesday. “We’ve had a good record over the years against them and won a lot of games at Soldier Field and at Lambeau Field. It’s been a great rivalry; I’m proud to be a part of it. We have gotten the better of them the last, I don’t know, 27, 28 times we’ve played them for the most part.

“In order to trash talk, you have to have a lot of confidence in what you accomplished and what you’re going to accomplish in the future. At some point, what I said will be used against me — that’s just part of it. But I have no regrets for saying what I said and obviously I think the record kind of speaks for itself. But I get it, at some point that will be used against me. It is what it is. I don’t regret saying it at all.”

Down in Chicago, Bears coach Matt Nagy was downplaying the significance of Rodgers’ boast — “I mean, we’re aware of it,” was all Nagy would say — but you can bet his team understands the level to which Rodgers has dominated the rivalry.

“The bottom line is that recently, in these four years since I’ve been here, we haven’t beat them enough,” Nagy said. “We’ve got to win these games — and we haven’t.

“This is about our team, and this is about us beating them, plain and simple. It has nothing to do with me versus Aaron Rodgers. There are a lot of other coaches that want to beat him and do their best, but like I said, we have not been good enough against this team in the 3½ years that I’ve been here. And so, we’ve got to do everything we can to change that.”

Bears strong safety Tashaun Gipson said Nagy hasn’t been using Rodgers’ ownership claim as bulletin-board material this week and acknowledged that he, like anyone else with a social media account, had seen Rodgers’ yelling after his touchdown, as FOX Sports’ on-field microphone picked it up clear as a bell.

“I think that everybody is aware of what was said. Playing them now, I think (we knew) the statement would come again into the spotlight,” Gipson said. “But for us in the locker room, we can’t control that. We can’t control what happened when we played them game one. We can’t control how he feels. All that we can do is just go out there and control what we do Sunday night, and that’s our focus right now. Obviously, we have other things to worry about and winning a football game is the main priority right now.”

Indeed, while the Packers are 9-3 and could clinch their third consecutive NFC North title with a victory on Sunday night if the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday, the Bears sit at 4-8 with a coach in Nagy who is likely coaching his final five games in Chicago.

“I’m sure (the Bears) will have some comments maybe, but it’s not untrue,” Packers wide receiver Davante Adams said of Rodgers’ bragging. “It’s not like you can get too upset about the comment that ‘12’ made. It is what it is. We’ll see if they have anything to say on Sunday.”

Rodgers’ bigger concern is making sure he’s all-systems-go despite what will likely be another week of no practices. He hasn’t practiced more than a handful of 11-on-11 snaps since injuring his toe while working out during the NFL-required 10-day quarantine he endured as an unvaccinated player following his Nov. 3 positive test for COVID-19.

With backup Jordan Love on the COVID-19 reserve list, Kurt Benkert ran the No. 1 offense during Wednesday’s practice without Rodgers. That’ll almost certainly be the case on Thursday, too.

“We’ll just play it day-by-day and see where he’s at on each day. And if he can get some reps, that’d be great. If he can’t, he can’t,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “But I don’t think it’s going to be anything that’s going to hinder him for the game.”

Rodgers intimated that pain-killing injections had minimized the impact of the injury during games and he insisted that concerns about missed practice time are largely unfounded. Nevertheless, he is hoping he can return to a normal schedule before season’s end, saying that the bye week allowed the toe to improve significantly.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to have very little pain on game day, and obviously there’s things the team can do to alleviate your pain,” Rodgers said. “I’ve been fortunate to enjoy some really good weeks of healing and feel good. And then obviously at some point during the game or after the game, I’m in a lot more pain. But I feel good.

“These two weeks are going to give me a real good chance to get a lot of the healing done. We’re so far out now from the initial injury that I’d like to think that any damage I might do on Sunday will pale in comparison to the healing that’s been done the last couple weeks.”

