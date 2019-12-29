PASADENA, Calif. — Chris Orr doesn’t get nervous for football games.
Part of that is preparation, as the University of Wisconsin’s senior inside linebacker knows how to study film and get himself ready for an opponent. Part of that is confidence, as he’s wrapping up the best season of his college football career at the Rose Bowl when he and the Badgers (10-3) take on Oregon (11-2).
He even said that he doesn’t think the emotions of playing in his final collegiate game this week will hit him until after the game ends.
But something Orr did earlier this month had him shaking in his shoes — he proposed to his girlfriend of 2½ years, Thalia.
“You’d have thought I was playing in the Super Bowl if you saw me then. My heart was beating out of my chest,” he said.
After a celebratory dinner following Orr’s Master’s graduation ceremony, he popped the question in the Capitol Square. Teammate Zack Baun was hiding nearby with his girlfriend, Ali, a photographer who captured the moment. Orr knew Thalia would say yes, but that didn’t quite quell the nerves.
“I knew the outcome, but still, I don’t know why, but my heart was jumping out my chest,” Orr said. “I knew that I didn’t want to go through life without her knowing I’m definitely going to marry you. Definitely can’t envision life without her. Felt like there was no need for me to wait any longer; if you know that you want to do something, why wait? So I just went ahead and did it.”
Orr has been one of UW’s best defensive players all season, tied for the team lead in tackles (72) and second in sacks with 11½. UW coach Paul Chryst said he’s taken joy in seeing Orr develop throughout his career.
“It’s the best part of coaching, is seeing how players progress and grow. So many people just see the small part, the Saturdays in the fall. What he’s done and how he’s gone about it, it truly is the best part of coaching. I feel truly fortunate to have had our paths cross and to be around him,” Chryst said.
“Hopefully the program’s done something for him, but I know he’s given so much to the program and we’re all going to be better long after he leaves because we’ve been impacted by him.”
One of Orr’s biggest impacts on the field this season has been as a pass rusher. He entered this year with 2½ career sacks, but defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard has utilized Orr’s skills of getting after the passer from his inside linebacker position. He’s causing havoc without getting the quarterback down, too — his eight quarterback hurries are second to Baun’s 10 for UW this season.
It’s not something Orr expected to happen, but it has been a game-changer for the Badgers’ defense. It has prevented teams from loading up against Baun on the edge, helping him become an All-American. It has also caused confusion along opponents’ fronts as they try to account for Orr.
“I think it just added an extra dynamic to our defense. It makes it (so) you don’t know who’s coming. Third down, you see the offenses get a little fear in their eyes, get a little panic, of not knowing exactly who’s coming because everybody has gotten a sack,” Orr said.
His increased load as a pass-rusher has also altered how he prepares for games.
“I spend a little more time studying the guards and the centers and how they are pass pro, even how the running backs are in pass pro. What moves work well against them? Is it speed? Is it power? Is it an in-and-out move? Whatever the case is,” he said.
“And then I also spend time viewing how the offensive line works together. Do they pass off stuff easily? Are they fluid in their movement? How can I spot the quickest path to the quarterback?”
Orr has three multi-sack games this year, and had at least a half a sack in seven of nine Big Ten Conference games. He was held without a sack in the Big Ten Championship Game against Ohio State, largely because he was out of the final 36 minutes, 32 seconds of the game due to a concussion.
He said it was “demoralizing” to not be able to help his teammates finish the game — one in which the Badgers led 21-7 at halftime. Orr’s absence was notable because Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields was able to buy more time to throw and that doomed the Badgers in the second half.
Orr passed all post-concussion tests the next day and said he’s been fine since the night of the injury.
He knows that getting through Oregon’s stout offensive line and putting pressure on Ducks senior quarterback Justin Herbert will be a challenge, but will be key to UW snapping its three-game losing streak in the Rose Bowl.
“They’re athletic, they have strong hands — they all have a good strike. When they get their hands on you, it’s hard to escape. You see guys struggling to tear off,” Orr said.
Winning a Rose Bowl would be a crowning achievement on a banner year — and month — for Orr.
While it may already be set because of his post-Minnesota-game quotes about Paul Bunyan’s Axe, Orr knows a good showing in the Rose Bowl can cement a legacy at UW. But he said he hopes he’s remembered for his positivity first and foremost.
“I want people to remember me for being a fun-loving guy all the time, and a really good football player,” he said. “I want them to envision me more so for always having a smile on my face no matter what.”
