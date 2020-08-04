Orlando matchup never just another game for Minnesota United's Adrian Heath

Minnesota United hired him — four months after Orlando City fired him — to lead its expansion franchise into MLS existence, just as Heath did with his former team.

He was asked if he still wonders what could have been.

“Sometimes, but there has been a lot of water under the bridge since then,” Heath said. “A lot of things have changed. It’s unrecognizable, really, as the club that I left. There’s only three people still left. I’ll always have a fondness for them for the simple reason the amount of time I spent there. I spent too many years working too many hours to make the club what it was, what it became and most of it started here at Disney

“It will always be more than just another game for me because of the respect I have from the supporters. We built the club together. I always like coming back to the city. I still have a home here. Orlando is something special and dear to me.”