Sydney Ludgate: Pedestrian traffic lights needed for safety

I am writing on the topic of foot traffic safety near the Education Village at Winona State University. Currently, there are college students and students in preschool that attend classes in those buildings.

While there are crosswalks, there are no light signals for foot traffic on Main Street near Winona State University's campus. These lights are known as HAWK (highly intensity activated crosswalk) systems intended to alert drivers of marked crosswalks. A pedestrian pushes the button, indicating drivers to prepare to stop.

According to the Louisiana Transportation Research Center 2019, in 2017, they reported a rise in pedestrian fatalities in the last 10 years, reaching 6,000 deaths. It was found in the study that the use of pedestrian traffic lights improved drivers' awareness and yielding to pedestrians, and an increase in observational behavior, as well as an increase in stopping distance of crosswalks.

I raise this concern due to the poorly lit roads in Winona, posing a threat to those who cross the street during the dark morning hours to access the building and preschools that occupy it. It will also aid in keeping the preschoolers safe as they go on walks every day with their teachers. This will encourage drivers to drive safely as the lights remind the crosswalk they are approaching.

Sydney Ludgate

Winona

