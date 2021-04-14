WSU Children’s Center families: Upset with 'restructuring' and job losses

It is with great pride that we send our children to the Winona State University Children’s Center, a childcare option representing everything early childhood education should be. Each classroom is led by a teacher with a four-year degree in Early Childhood Education. These teachers earn a livable wage for their experience, skill, and heart. We are better parents for having the Children’s Center in our lives.
We were shocked and devastated to receive an announcement that all nine teachers at the Children’s Center had been given notice their positions would not exist come fall. Due to budget constraints, the Children’s Center was being “restructured,” and the nine teachers would have to reapply to a Children’s Center with only two head teachers and assistant teachers. Those lucky enough to be re-hired to the less-qualified positions could face a $15,000 pay cut.
This decision clashes with the university’s mission, ignores evidence that stresses the importance of early childhood education and undermines the goals of the sparkling new Education Village, which promised to be “an inspiration for excellence in teaching and learning.”
At the core of the Children’s Center success are the teachers. The nine current teachers are all working mothers. Seven of them are the primary caregivers for their children. Six are alumni of Winona State, all have four-year degrees and three have Master’s. Together, they have 114 years of experience at WSU and 158 total years of experience in Early Childhood Education.
It is appalling that Winona State would end the careers of these professionals without notice, discussion, or compassion.
We recognize that WSU is facing dire financial stresses and difficult decisions need to be made. But WSU should strive to be a leader in education, insisting that early childhood professionals are paid what they are worth. We should not “follow established norms and practices,” but should instead, as the WSU mission says, “respond imaginatively and creatively.”
The Children’s Center should demonstrate what Early Childhood Education should look like at a premier institution of higher education. We urge the WSU Administration to not follow through with the Center’s restructuring and make innovative changes that move the bottom line in the best direction possible.
Future educators are watching.
WSU Children’s Center families:
Jennifer Anderson & Dave Crawford
Heather & John Casper
Marcy Faircloth & Caylan Larson
Diana Perez
Kathy & Brian Jicinsky
Allison Quam & Andy Bloedorn
Claire Richards & Sam Michael