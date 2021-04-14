WSU Children’s Center families: Upset with 'restructuring' and job losses

It is with great pride that we send our children to the Winona State University Children’s Center, a childcare option representing everything early childhood education should be. Each classroom is led by a teacher with a four-year degree in Early Childhood Education. These teachers earn a livable wage for their experience, skill, and heart. We are better parents for having the Children’s Center in our lives.

We were shocked and devastated to receive an announcement that all nine teachers at the Children’s Center had been given notice their positions would not exist come fall. Due to budget constraints, the Children’s Center was being “restructured,” and the nine teachers would have to reapply to a Children’s Center with only two head teachers and assistant teachers. Those lucky enough to be re-hired to the less-qualified positions could face a $15,000 pay cut.

This decision clashes with the university’s mission, ignores evidence that stresses the importance of early childhood education and undermines the goals of the sparkling new Education Village, which promised to be “an inspiration for excellence in teaching and learning.”