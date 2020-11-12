Writers: A big boost for La Crescent Foodshelf

A huge shout out to all our friends, families, and neighbors in La Crescent who helped with the Trick or Treat for Food Drive—our 24th year.
The La Crescent Foodshelf reports that over 4,000 pounds of food were given in a single day. Special thank you to those who donated food and monies to help stock our shelves and to our community churches and young people for coordinating this event.
Cathy Beardmore and Michelle Tetzlaff
La Crescent
