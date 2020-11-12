 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Writers: A big boost for La Crescent Foodshelf
0 comments

Writers: A big boost for La Crescent Foodshelf

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A huge shout out to all our friends, families, and neighbors in La Crescent who helped with the Trick or Treat for Food Drive—our 24th year.

The La Crescent Foodshelf reports that over 4,000 pounds of food were given in a single day. Special thank you to those who donated food and monies to help stock our shelves and to our community churches and young people for coordinating this event.

Cathy Beardmore and Michelle Tetzlaff

La Crescent 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News