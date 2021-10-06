Winona State invites community to 'Home Sweet Home' events

Winona State University celebrates Homecoming this weekend with the theme of “Home Sweet Home.”

We would like to invite Winona community members and families to be spectators at the annual WSU Homecoming Parade at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9.

Line-up begins at 9 a.m. on Broadway between Grand and Huff streets and on Harriet Street between Broadway and Fifth Street. These streets will be closed to through traffic, and only the parade participants will be allowed to drive down Harriet & Wilson streets around the parade area.

Before the parade begins, barricades will also go up on Wabasha Street, Sanborn Street, King Street, and Howard Street surrounding Huff Street to keep traffic out of the parade route.

The parade runs down Huff Street from Broadway to Mark Street (just before the railroad tracks) and should be finished around 11 a.m. Due to the closure of Mark Street on the WSU campus near the Warrior Game Day Experience, vehicle entries in the parade will be routing westward on Mark Street to Grand Street which will only be open for one-way traffic going west.

Rip Roaring Entertainment will serve as the emcee of the parade and provide musical entertainment for everyone to enjoy.

After the parade, we invite you and your family to attend the Warrior Game Day Experience from 11-2 p.m. on Johnson Street near the Integrated Wellness Center. We will have local food trucks and other community vendors for you to enjoy as well live music by County Line Drive and Rip Roaring Entertainment,

Finally, we hope you come out to cheer on the WSU Warriors athletic teams this weekend. On Friday the Warrior volleyball team takes on UM-Duluth at 7 p.m. in McCown Gymnasium. On Saturday, the Warrior football team plays Northern State University at 2 p.m.at Altra Federal Credit Union Stadium, and the Warrior volleyball team takes on St. Cloud State University at 5 p.m. in McCown Gymnasium.

Again, we welcome everyone in the community to join WSU’s Homecoming celebration this weekend!

Tracy Rahim, advisor, Homecoming Planning Committee Winona State University

